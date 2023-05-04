The Madras high court on Thursday dismissed a petition against the release of the controversial movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, which is slated to hit cinemas on 5 May. The Madras HC also rapped the petitioner for approaching it at the last hour, seeking a ban on the release of 'The Kerala Story'.

While dismissing the plea seeking a ban on the release of ‘The Kerala Story’, the Madras High Court asked the petitioner if he had watched the movie. “Why are you coming at the last hour? Had you come earlier, we could have asked someone to watch the movie and decide. Moreover, you have come without even watching the film. We are dismissing this," the high court said.

‘The Kerala Story’, directed by Sudipto Sen, is based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

The plea said the film ‘The Kerala Story’ lacks official sources to support its assertion that women from Kerala had joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The plea said, “I submit that, neither the Home Ministry nor the intelligence agencies have released such information, I don't understand that Sunshine Pictures released the teaser of the movie The Kerala Story claiming it was a true story."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition challenging the CBFC certification granted to the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' which is scheduled for release on 5 May.

It said, “You must think of the actors, producer.... they have all put their labour. You must be very careful about staying films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark...We are not inclined."