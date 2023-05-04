‘The Kerala Story’ to be released tomorrow as Madras HC dismisses ‘ban’ plea, raps petitioner2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Madras High Cout has dismissed the plea against ‘The Kerala Story’ film release which is slated to be released on 5 May, Friday. The court also slammed the petitioner for approaching it at ‘last hour’
The Madras high court on Thursday dismissed a petition against the release of the controversial movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, which is slated to hit cinemas on 5 May. The Madras HC also rapped the petitioner for approaching it at the last hour, seeking a ban on the release of 'The Kerala Story'.
