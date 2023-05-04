Home / News / ‘The Kerala Story’ to be released tomorrow as Madras HC dismisses ‘ban’ plea, raps petitioner
Back

The Madras high court on Thursday dismissed a petition against the release of the controversial movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, which is slated to hit cinemas on 5 May. The Madras HC also rapped the petitioner for approaching it at the last hour, seeking a ban on the release of 'The Kerala Story'.

While dismissing the plea seeking a ban on the release of ‘The Kerala Story’, the Madras High Court asked the petitioner if he had watched the movie. “Why are you coming at the last hour? Had you come earlier, we could have asked someone to watch the movie and decide. Moreover, you have come without even watching the film. We are dismissing this," the high court said.

‘The Kerala Story’, directed by Sudipto Sen, is based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

The plea said the film ‘The Kerala Story’ lacks official sources to support its assertion that women from Kerala had joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Also Read | Supreme Court refuses to stop release of The Kerala Story, accused of ‘worst kind of hate speech’

The plea said, “I submit that, neither the Home Ministry nor the intelligence agencies have released such information, I don't understand that Sunshine Pictures released the teaser of the movie The Kerala Story claiming it was a true story."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition challenging the CBFC certification granted to the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' which is scheduled for release on 5 May.

It said, “You must think of the actors, producer.... they have all put their labour. You must be very careful about staying films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark...We are not inclined."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout