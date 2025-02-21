Madrasa in charge arrested for physically assaulting 11-year-old girl in Bengaluru; incident caught on CCTV camera

Madrasa in charge arrested in Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police have arrested a Madrasa in charge in the city for allegedly assaulting four girls, including an 11-year-old.

The incident occurred on February 16 in Bengaluru’s Hegde Nagar area. It was also captured on a CCTV camera installed at the madrasa premises.

The accused, 19-year-old Mohammed Hasan, is the son of the hostel in charge where the incident took place.

The CCTV footage shows Hasan violently thrashing and kicking the girl multiple times.

The 11-year-old girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the Kothanur police station on Wednesday, following which the arrest was made. The parent, in her complaint, said that her daughter was admitted to the fifth standard in the madrasa and its hostel in July 2024.

According to a report by the Times of India, the girl’s parents, who are self-employed, live in Yeshwantpur.

Mohammed Hasan, who is the son of the hostel in-charge, would often visit the hostel, according to police.

Cops at the Kothanur police station registered a case under section 75 (punishment for cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, on February 16 at 4:30 pm, Hasan called the girl into the office and started to physically assault her while others watched the incident without interfering.

Madrasa in charge arrested: Attack due to minor issue The attack was allegedly due to a minor issue, where the girl spilt some rice and quarrelled with other students.

According to reports, Hasan and other members of the madrasa have also been accused of regularly harassing and beating other female students on the pretext of disciplining them. They also allegedly made the girls perform chores like cleaning and cooking.