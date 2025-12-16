MAGA Turns AGAINST Trump in Rare Public Revolt, Publicly Denounces Remarks On Rob Reiner | Explained

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 11:44 pm IST

A rare internal backlash has erupted inside MAGA after President Donald Trump’s remarks on filmmaker Rob Reiner triggered strong reactions across conservative circles. Several prominent supporters have publicly criticised the president’s comments, calling for condemnation of Trump's statements. The moment has sparked fresh questions about unity inside the movement and why this particular comment caused such a sharp break. Watch.