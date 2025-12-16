Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ News / MAGA Turns AGAINST Trump in Rare Public Revolt, Publicly Denounces Remarks On Rob Reiner | Explained

MAGA Turns AGAINST Trump in Rare Public Revolt, Publicly Denounces Remarks On Rob Reiner | Explained

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 11:44 pm IST Livemint

A rare internal backlash has erupted inside MAGA after President Donald Trump’s remarks on filmmaker Rob Reiner triggered strong reactions across conservative circles. Several prominent supporters have publicly criticised the president’s comments, calling for condemnation of Trump's statements. The moment has sparked fresh questions about unity inside the movement and why this particular comment caused such a sharp break. Watch.