Maggi with roti: New video of food ‘jugad’ goes viral; netizens share their own twists, ‘please add some…’

A viral video featuring Maggi noodles paired with roti has sparked diverse reactions on social media. While some praised the combination and shared their experiences, others suggested alternative ways of consuming Maggi.

Fareha Naaz
Updated15 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Maggi, one of the classic two-minute dishes, is making headlines again, this time for yet another reason but with a unique twist. 

The latest viral video, combining the all-time favourite noodles with the Indian bread - roti- took Maggi lovers by storm, who reacted to the social media post. Maggi has always been the focus for new inventive ways of enjoying the savoury dish; from new inventions involving vegetables, gol gappa, and chips to now roti, this dish has seen it all.

A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the ultimate combination of Maggi with roti, which has thrown netizens into a frenzy. The viral video showcases the epitome of Desi Jugaad. The clip shows the hostel girl and her roommate devouring Maggi with roti instead of sabzi. 

The video, captioned “Try karke batao,” has garnered over 34,00 likes.

Also Read | ’Maggi wale golgappe’: Netizens say ’Acha combination’ after recipe goes viral

Netizens strongly reacted to the post that has “PG Jugad” title superimposed on the clip. While some embraced the unconventional pairing, others suggested different combinations and brought in focus Maggi's adaptability in Indian cuisine.

Also Read | YouTuber reveals IndiGo’s Upma, Poha, Dal Chawal exceed Maggi’s sodium level

Over the bizarre food combination, a user stated, “When maggi came to India initially people used to eat it as a sabji." A second user commented, "If u are already trying this please add some chocolate syrup too.”

Another user remarked, “I tried this 1yr ago its definitely taste good.” A fourth user said, “Maggi with Rice and punjabi tadka. Also a great combination.” A fifth user noted, “Maggi is used as everything except the way its supposed to be used.”

Also Read | Nestlé: From sugar in baby food to Maggi ban — top 8 controversies globally

A sixth user wrote, “Since years, i always use whenever i eat fast food once in while, i always eat with roti. Try samosa with roti. Vadapav with roti. Puff woth roti.... many more.” A user pointed out that the girl in the clip is Gujarati since she said "rotli" instead of “roti” while another wrote, “Gujrati ever have different plan to survive in any condition.”

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
