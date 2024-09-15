A viral video featuring Maggi noodles paired with roti has sparked diverse reactions on social media. While some praised the combination and shared their experiences, others suggested alternative ways of consuming Maggi.

Maggi, one of the classic two-minute dishes, is making headlines again, this time for yet another reason but with a unique twist.

The latest viral video, combining the all-time favourite noodles with the Indian bread - roti- took Maggi lovers by storm, who reacted to the social media post. Maggi has always been the focus for new inventive ways of enjoying the savoury dish; from new inventions involving vegetables, gol gappa, and chips to now roti, this dish has seen it all.

A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the ultimate combination of Maggi with roti, which has thrown netizens into a frenzy. The viral video showcases the epitome of Desi Jugaad. The clip shows the hostel girl and her roommate devouring Maggi with roti instead of sabzi.

The video, captioned “Try karke batao," has garnered over 34,00 likes.

Netizens strongly reacted to the post that has “PG Jugad" title superimposed on the clip. While some embraced the unconventional pairing, others suggested different combinations and brought in focus Maggi's adaptability in Indian cuisine.

Over the bizarre food combination, a user stated, "When maggi came to India initially people used to eat it as a sabji." A second user commented, "If u are already trying this please add some chocolate syrup too."

Another user remarked, “I tried this 1yr ago its definitely taste good." A fourth user said, “Maggi with Rice and punjabi tadka. Also a great combination." A fifth user noted, “Maggi is used as everything except the way its supposed to be used."