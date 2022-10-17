As Maharashtra has seen a Covid-19 spike of 17.7 per cent in a week amid the festive season and the upcoming winters, the state health department cited the XBB variant which has been found for the first time in the country. The Maharashtra government has also warned that factors such as the winters and the festive season could fuel further spikes in the Covid-19 cases.
A health official department bulletin said the XBB variant reported in the state had "growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property".
Apart from the XBB sub-variant of the Covid-19, the BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variants of the virus have also been detected in the state, a first for the country, the health bulletin added.
It said that new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose by 17.17 per cent in the 10-16 October period when compared to last week between 3 and 9 October. The rise in the Covid cases were being noticed particularly in densely-populated Thane, Raigad and Mumbai.
"Some experts are predicting a rise (in cases) in the coming winter season, especially in festive environs," the bulletin cautioned. It said the proportion of BA.2.75, an Omicron sub-variant, among cases detected had decreased from 95 per cent to 76 per cent.
The state health department said people must not ignore flu-like symptoms and should get medical advice at the earliest.
The health department’s health bulletin advised: "They must observe Covid appropriate behaviour at the earliest. Persons with comorbidities need to take extra precaution while visiting public places. Persons suffering with influenza-like illness should avoid public contacts as much as possible."
Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated on Monday that two new variants of Covid-19 - XBB and XBB1 - are more contagious than the previous ones.
The Kerala health minister has requested everyone in the state especially the elderly ones or those suffering from co-morbidities to be careful. Veena George has requested them to wear masks properly for protection against the Covid-19.
