Maha Kumbh 2025: Three individuals were killed on Sunday after mini truck carrying pilgrims to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh collided with an SUV. In the road accident, ten others suffered injuries, police informed PTI.

“The people in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) were going to Damoh after returning from Prayagraj via Chitrakoot,” Majhgawa police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve. The official added, “The deceased were occupants of the pickup truck (mini truck), which was carrying people from Jabalpur in MP to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh.”

According to the report, the truck overturned after the collision which led a traffic jam on the road which was later cleared by police. The tragic incident took place at around 1.30 am on Satna-Chitrakoot state highway which is located 45 km from the district headquarters.

Aditya Narayan Dhurve informed that the deceased have been identified as Mahendra Patel (52), Manisha Patel (31) and her son Jitendra Patel (11). The 10 others injured were occupants of the two vehicles who were rushed to a district hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Road accident in UP On the same day, another road accident happened in Darnakhar village of Himachal Pradesh in which four people were killed when a vehicle carrying devotees from Kumbh collided with a truck.

The tragic incident took place around 6:30 am when the victims were returning to Raipur in Chhattisgarh after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh informed PTI.