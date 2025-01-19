Maha Kumbh 2025 fire: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dialled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the fire incident in Maha Kumbh that destroyed over 70 huts and 10 tents. PM Modi spoke with CM Adityanath to take stock of the situation as the latter visited the Maha Kumbh fire incident spot and spoke to officials and firefighting teams engaged in dousing the fire.

A massive fire broke out at the Gita Press tent due to cylinder blasts and rapidly spread to nearby tents and huts, engulfing them. As many as 70-80 huts and 10 tents have destroyed due to the the fire at Maha Kumbh 2025 mela triggered by two cylinder blasts on Sunday evening.

ADM Mela Vivek Chaturvedi said, “Unfortunately, a fire broke out at the Gita Press camp. It is reported that around 70-80 huts and 8-10 tents have been burnt. There are no reports of any casualties. Everyone has been rescued safely. The fire has been extinguished.”

Maha Kumbh 2025 fire: What is the cause of blaze? The fire broke out at 4:30 pm in Sector 19 of the Gita Press tents. The fire spread to the nearby 10 tents. The cause of the fire is said to be cylinder blasts. The visuals of the Maha Kumbh 2025 fire site showed a thick black smoke spreading across the skies over the mela.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said, “We received info that a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in sector 19. Fire tenders, Fire administration, Police and the SDRF team are present at the spot. The people have been evacuated. The fire has been brought under control. No casualty has been reported. The situation is normal here.”

Maha Kumbh Mela DIG, Vaibhav Krishna said, “No causality has been reported. We will find out the cause of the fire in the enquiry. Around 15 fire tenders are present at the spot. We are evacuating the people. CM Yogi also reviewed the situation. All the senior officials are present at the spot.”

NDRF teams have been deployed to the Maha Kumbh fire site to assist in controlling the situation.

MK Sharma, DIG NDRF, that was present in dousing the fire, said, “All the teams present here worked together and brought the fire under control... Four teams of NDRF are here.”