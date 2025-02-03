Maha Kumbh 2025: Govt offices to stay closed today in Prayagraj due to huge influx of devotees on Basant Panchami

Anticipating a huge influx of devotees for the ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Prayagraj District Magistrate has declared a holiday for all government offices in the district. Coming on the heels of a stampede at Maha Kumbh, which claimed 30 lives, the holiday for all government offices has been declared to maintain law and order in the city.

The order from the Office of the District Magistrate states that due to the gathering of millions of devotees and pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the holy bath at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, it has become necessary to declare a holiday for all government offices within Prayagraj district on the main bathing days.

“It is hereby informed that on the occasion of the main bathing festival of Basant Panchami, on February 3, due to the large crowd of devotees and bathers and traffic restrictions, a local holiday has been declared for government offices in Prayagraj district to maintain peace and law and order,” the order said.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi on Sunday assured that a three-tier system is being implemented to ensure smooth proceedings for the sacred event.

“There is a three-tier system that is working here... All senior officers are coordinating so that nothing of this sort happens and things go smoothly. We are monitoring the crowd movement closely,” he said.

“From the last 'Snan', we have identified not only the leakage points from where some people started coinciding with the crowd and have them covered and barricaded,” he further added.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has made extensive arrangements at the Maha Kumbh 2025 to avoid a stampede-like situation since thousands of devotees seek to take a dip in the holy waters on an auspicious day like today, Basant Panchami.

During the previous occasion of Mauni Amavasya, 30 people lost their lives as thousands of devotees scrambled for space at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip, resulting in a stampede.

