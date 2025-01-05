Maha Kumbh 2025: A Hindu saint from Indore, identifying himself as ‘Bawandar Baba’ on January 5 raised serious concerns over disrespect towards Gods and Goddesses at Maha Kumbh 2025. He complained that he discovered bundle of beedi with Lord Shiva's image on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that he has written to the Chief Ministers of 14 states, urging them to take action against such incidents.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "...I am raising a serious concern about why Hindus themselves are disrespecting our gods and goddesses. We are in this 'Kumbh Kshetra' and I found a bundle of 'beedi' having lord Shiva's image on it... I have written to CMs of 14 states for the same. I hope that some steps will be taken to stop all this..."

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

The Maha Kumbh is expected to draw a massive crowd of around 40 crore people, posing a significant challenge for crowd management.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know arrangement and security measures 1. Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras.