Maha Kumbh 2025: As Maha Kumbh Mela approaches, devotees, seers and sages from all over India and around the world are flocking to Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will kick off on January 13th and wrap up by February 26th.

Rudraksh Baba's videos have taken the internet by storm as his unique appeal attracted a large number of devotees and social media influencers. He is among one of the seers at the Maha Kumbh 2025, renowned for his 11,000 rudraksh beads. These beads combine to make 108 rudraksh garlands. According to ANI report, the weight of these 11,000 Rudrakshas is more than 30 kg.

Rudraksh Baba said, "People know me as the Rudraksh Baba. These 11,000 rudraksh are the rudras of Lord Shiva. I have been wearing these for a very long time now. These rudras were gifted to me by my worshippers... Every seer wears these rudras." reported ANI.

According to Rudraksh baba, the arrangements of the Maha Kumbh Mela have improved since the last time. He said, “I am very happy that I have come here for the Maha Kumbh. The arrangements made have improved since the last time.”

Important dates of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Given below are the important dates of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Paush Purnima: January 13

Makar Sankranti: January 14

Mauni Amavasya: January 29

Basant Panchami: February 3

Maghi Purnima: February 12

Maha Shivaratri: February 26

Khadeshwar Naga Baba from Gujarat and Digambar Baba from Rajasthan also arrived at the pilgrimage venue on January 6 for Maha Kumbh Mela. Digambar Naga Baba who advocates Sanatan Dharma is known for his raised right hand.

“I have been standing like this since the last five years. I am only doing this for the protection of the Sanatan dharma and for the protection of the future of our country... Sanatan Dharma will continue forever, there is neither any start to it nor any end,” ANI quoted Digambar Naga Baba as saying.

Chhotu Baba, Chabhi wale Baba, E-rickshaw Baba are among the other prominent figures who have come to Prayagraj.