Maha Kumbh 2025: Shaken by deadly stampede, devotees begin third grand ‘Amrit Snan’ on Basant Panchami

Days after the deadly stampede that ikilled 30 people, thousands of devotees, including sadhus, began the third ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Maha Kumbh on the festival of Basant Panchami, February 3, amid a tight vigil. At the crack of the dawn, sadhus including the Nagas started their journey towards the Triveni Sangam. By 4 am, 16.58 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip. ‘Amrit Snan’ is the last of the holy dips of the Maha Kumbh and holds significance in the wake of the stampede.

Advertisement

Top Uttar Pradesh government officials on Sunday, February 2, emphasised compliance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive of “zero errors” during the final Amrit Snan of the ongoing Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami. The administration hopes that at least 5 crore devotees will take the holy dip at Maha Kumbh today.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami! May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, shower her blessings on everyone, infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life. This is my prayer to Maa Veena Vadini."

Advertisement

In another post, Yogi Adityanath congratulated the devotees participating who took part in the Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh. “May Lord Tirtharaj fulfil everyone's wishes, empower our thoughts and consciousness, and bring welfare to the world. This is my wish,” he said.

Several measures have been implemented to keep the event incident-free.

The Uttar Pradesh government has reinforced security and crowd management measures. Additional personnel, medical staff, and resources have been deployed to ensure a “zero-error” ‘Amrit Snan’.

"Operation Eleven" has been enforced for crowd management, with one-way traffic introduced to ensure smooth pilgrim movement and prevent congestion at the ghats. Barricades have been erected, and additional police forces have been deployed, especially on the pontoon bridges.

Advertisement