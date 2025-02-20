Maha Kumbh Faecal Bacteria row: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 19 slammed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) as it submitted a report to the tribunal of old water samples taken from the Sangam at Prayagraj.

The NGT pointed out saying that the samples taken for the report by the UPPCB were from January 12. "Why have you filed such a huge document then? To waste our time?" the NGT slammed the UPPCB. However, in response, the Additional Advocate General representing the UPPCB informed the tribunal that they have recent water samples and will submit them along with an action-taken report within a week.

This comes as a shocking report was submitted to the NGT by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which revealed alarming levels of 'faecal coliform' bacteria in the Sangam waters amid the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

Faecal coliform, a marker of sewage contamination, has a permissible limit of 2,500 units per 100 ml, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Coming back to the UPPCB report, in its affidavit submitted to the tribunal, the UPPCB defended the water quality, stating that the waters of the Ganga and Yamuna, except near one bridge, met the required bathing water quality standards.

'Sangam water suitable not just for bathing but also for Aachman' Reacting to the reports, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that questions are being raised about the water quality (at Triveni). All the pipes and the drains in and around Sangam have been taped, and the water is released only after purification, he said in the assembly.