Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: One of India's biggest festivals, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is all set to begin at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh which will start from January 13 and end on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri.

Here are Top 10 things you need to know about Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 1. Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years and will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, and marks the confluence of the three holy rivers, which is Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

2. Maha Kumbh has a total of six baths, which consists of three royal baths (Shahi Snan), and three other baths: January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima, January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan), January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan), February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan), February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima, February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan).

3. The main difference between Kumbh Mela and Maha Kumbh Mela is the location. Kumbh Mela takes place in four cities, Maha Kumbh Mela always occurs in Prayagraj.

4. Another difference is the timing: the Kumbh Mela occurs every three years, while the Maha Kumbh takes place only once every twelve years.

5. The last Kumbh Mela, which was held in 2013 had attracted a record 10 crore people, generating a revenue of ₹12,000 crore and creating 650,000 jobs.

6. This year, the state government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip and make the Maha Kumbh the largest religious gathering in the world.

7. To accommodate this unprecedented influx, the 4,000-hectare Kumbh ground has been divided into 25 sectors on both sides of the river.

8. In order to enhance security, Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras. In addition to this, a seven-tier security circle has been established to ensure the safety. Additionally, The deployment of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, National Disaster Response Force, Central Armed Police Forces, BDD, and AS Check teams will further bolster security. Also, around 10,000 police personnel will be stationed across urban and rural areas of Prayagraj.

9. There are certain things to remember for devotees who visit Maha Kumbh Mela. It is advisable to avoid carrying valuables, unnecessary food, and clothing to minimise risk. Trusting strangers or eating at unauthorized places should also be avoided for safety reasons. Visitors should refrain from provoking conflicts and must not venture into the river beyond the designated limits.

10. Other things devotees should remember is to protect the environment by not using soaps or detergents in the river and not polluting it with Pujan Samagri. For health and hygiene, one should avoid crowded areas if unwell and refrain from using plastic bags in the city and mela areas, and never defecate in open spaces.