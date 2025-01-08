The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the most significant spiritual gatherings for Hindus, will take place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. This religious congregation takes place only once every 12 years.
The UP government estimates that around 40 crore to 45 crore visitors, including foreigners, will visit during this period. Several VIPs, VVIPs, and millionaires will also likely attend the forthcoming Mahakumbh this year.
None of the trains from Delhi to Prayagraj currently have ticket availability for January 13, the first day of Maha Kumbh.
Several other trains are available for Prayagraj Junction from Delhi stations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Delhi, Subzi Mandi, and Adarsh Nagar.
None of the trains from Lucknow to Prayagraj, other than the Vande Bharat Express, currently have ticket availability for January 13- 19.
IRCTC is launching a special 'Bharat Gaurav train' service to facilitate travel during the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This train will run from January 15 to February 23.
The Bharat Gaurav train comprises 14 coaches and can accommodate around 750 passengers during one trip. It is part of IRCTC's package called “Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj.”
Two other trains ply on this route, however, there are no tickets available for the week.
Hotel stays near Triveni Sangam, where millions of pilgrims will gather during the Maha Kumbh, will cost devotees between ₹11,000 and ₹30,000.
On January 13, staying at ISKON Prayagraj's Guest House costs over ₹25,000 for two adults for a single night.
A stay at lower-budget hotels would cost between ₹5,000 and ₹7,800 a night.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.