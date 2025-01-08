The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the most significant spiritual gatherings for Hindus, will take place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. This religious congregation takes place only once every 12 years.

The UP government estimates that around 40 crore to 45 crore visitors, including foreigners, will visit during this period. Several VIPs, VVIPs, and millionaires will also likely attend the forthcoming Mahakumbh this year.

How to reach Prayagraj? Via train:

Delhi to Prayagraj None of the trains from Delhi to Prayagraj currently have ticket availability for January 13, the first day of Maha Kumbh.

Vande Bharat (22436): 6:00 AM -12:08 PM

The train has a considerably long waiting list for January 13 and 14. However, tickets are available for January 15, and beyond that, no tickets are available till January 18.

Vande Bharat (22416): 3:00 PM - 9:11 PM

The train has a long waiting list for January 13 and doesn't play on Tuesdays. However, tickets are available for January 15, 16 and 19.

DBRT Rajdhani (12424): 4:20 PM - 11:08 PM

The train has no ticket availability for January 13. Tickets are available for January 14, 15, 16 and 18.

RJPB Tejas Raj (12310): 5:10 PM - 12:00 AM

The train does not have tickets available for January 13. Tickets are available for January 14, 15, and 16.

Howrah Rajdhani (12302): 4:40 PM - 11:41 PM

The train does not have tickets available for January 13. However, tickets are available for January 14, 15, 16, 18 and 19. Several other trains are available for Prayagraj Junction from Delhi stations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Delhi, Subzi Mandi, and Adarsh Nagar.

Lucknow to Prayagraj None of the trains from Lucknow to Prayagraj, other than the Vande Bharat Express, currently have ticket availability for January 13- 19.

Vande Bharat (22549): 10:30 AM - 12:58 PM

Tickets are available for this train from January 14-19. Pune to Prayagraj IRCTC is launching a special 'Bharat Gaurav train' service to facilitate travel during the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This train will run from January 15 to February 23.

The Bharat Gaurav train comprises 14 coaches and can accommodate around 750 passengers during one trip. It is part of IRCTC's package called “Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj.”

Two other trains ply on this route, however, there are no tickets available for the week.

Via flight: Delhi to Prayagraj

According to MakeMyTrip, flights from Delhi to Prayagraj cost between ₹ 7,500 and ₹ 5,000 for January 13-19, the first week of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. However, the ticket prices are a whopping ₹ 10,000- ₹ 13,000 for January 10-12.

Mumbai to Prayagraj

Flights from Mumbai to Prayagraj cost between ₹ 7,500 and ₹ 12,000.

Chennai to Prayagraj

The flights to Prayagraj from Chennai cost dearly. Devotees will have to pay between ₹ 13,000 and ₹ 25,000.

Bengaluru to Prayagraj

The flights from Bengaluru to Prayagraj cost between ₹ 6,800 and ₹ 12,000 for the first Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 week.

How much will a hotel stay at Prayagraj cost you? Hotel stays near Triveni Sangam, where millions of pilgrims will gather during the Maha Kumbh, will cost devotees between ₹11,000 and ₹30,000.

On January 13, staying at ISKON Prayagraj's Guest House costs over ₹25,000 for two adults for a single night.