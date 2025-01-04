With Mahakumbh mela set to start in few days, one thing that has gained attention is Gangapuri Maharaj, also known as Chhotu Baba, who has not taken a bath for 32 years. The Maharaj is from Assam's Kamakhya Peeth.
While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “This is Milan Mela. Soul to soul should be connected and that's why I'm here.”
The 57-year-old, who is 3 feet 8 inches tall, shared the reason for not bathing in the past 32 years. He said, “I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga,” as quoted by ANI.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.