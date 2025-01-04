Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Why Gangapuri Maharaj, Chhotu Baba from Assam, hasn't bathed for 32 years. He says...

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Why Gangapuri Maharaj, Chhotu Baba from Assam, hasn't bathed for 32 years. He says...

Livemint

Gangapuri Maharaj who has not taken a bath for 32 years has become the centre of attraction in Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Chhotu Baba from Assam

With Mahakumbh mela set to start in few days, one thing that has gained attention is Gangapuri Maharaj, also known as Chhotu Baba, who has not taken a bath for 32 years. The Maharaj is from Assam's Kamakhya Peeth.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “This is Milan Mela. Soul to soul should be connected and that's why I'm here."

The 57-year-old, who is 3 feet 8 inches tall, shared the reason for not bathing in the past 32 years. He said, “I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga," as quoted by ANI.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.