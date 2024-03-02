Maha Shivratri 2024: Know date, history, significance, timing, other details
Maha Shivratri celebrates Lord Shiva, symbolizing the great night. It falls in Magha month during Krishna Paksha. The festival marks the transition from winter to spring, with celebrations at night.
Maha Shivratri holds significant importance among Hindus as it commemorates Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities in Hinduism. This festival symbolizes the great night of Lord Shiva.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message