Mahadev app among 22 illegal online betting platforms blocked by MeitY
The action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on November 5 issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting app and websites, including Mahadev Book, which is at the centre of a political row in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.
