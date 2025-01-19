Mahakumbh 2025 Fire: A massive fire broke out at the Mahakumbh 2025 mela on Sunday, January 19, and quickly spread to a total of 18 tents. While there are no reports of any casualties and injuries, the cause of the fire at the Mahakumbh mela has everyone wondering what could have happened. According to reports, the fire at the Gita Press tent was sparked by the explosion of two cylinders, quickly spreading to nearby tents and sending thick plumes of smoke billowing over the Mahakumbh Mela. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said, "Two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze."

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said that fire has engulfed 18 tents and 15 fire tenders are on the spot to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Mahakumbh 2025 mela and took cognizance of the fire incident. He visited the site of the fire and spoke to officials and fire fighting teams on the spot.

When did the fire break out? The Mahakumbh 2025 mela fire broke out at 4:30 pm in Sector 19 in the Gita Press tent. The fire has now been extinguished and the situation is also said to be under control.

Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar said, "The fire broke out at 4.30 pm in sector 19 in the tent of Gita press. The fire spread to the nearby 10 tents. The police and administration team reached the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There is no information of any casualty. The situation is under control."