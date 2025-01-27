Mahakumbh 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 27 took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, accompanied by several saints. The Home Minister is attending the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his wife, Sonal, son Jay Shah, and grandson.

After the holy bath, saints applied a tilak on Amit Shah's forehead and also blessed Jay Shah's baby boy. Videos also showed the Shah family performing 'aarti' at the Triveni Sangam.

Before taking a dip, Shah and CM Yogi also met and interacted with the saints and seers in Prayagraj.

Amit Shah's schedule for today Today, the Union Minister will also visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat and later will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

The Home Minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening.

‘Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life based on harmony’: Amit Shah Ahead of the holy dip, Amit Shah took to X and wrote, “Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture. Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life based on harmony. Today, I am eager to take a dip in the confluence and seek the blessings of the saints in this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj.”

About Mahakumbh The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).