Mahakumbh 2025: The Mahakumbh is set to attract over 400 million visitors, transforming it into a marketing goldmine for brands like Coca-Cola, ITC, and Dettol. With innovative campaigns companies aim to connect with millions while promoting social and environmental initiatives.

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 400 million visitors expected during the 45-day event at the confluence of the holy rivers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have turned the ongoing Mahakumbh into a marketer's dream. No wonder big brands are pouring crores of rupees to boost visibility at the once-a-twelve-year fair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies to banks and startups, companies are using best promotional practices to market their brands at the fair that began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

Held over an area of 4,000 hectares, the ‘Mahakumbh 2025’ promises to be a bigger money spinner than before. Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has estimated that Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad, would earn over ₹2 lakh crore in revenue from the ‘Mahakumbh 2025’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top brands, including Dettol, Dabur, Pepsico, Coca-Cola, and corporate houses such as ITC and Reliance have set up camp ashrams, lined up their products, and are distributing samples and refreshments, a report by news agency PTI said.

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad, is expected to arn over ₹ 2 lakh crore revenue from the mega 45-day fair.

It's precisely due to the grandeur of the fair that brands are estimated to spend about ₹3,600 crore on advertising and marketing around Maha Kumbh 2025, according to brand strategy experts, Times of India reported.

Some industry estimates project brands to invest around ₹1,800- ₹2,000 crore in advertising campaigns across platforms, utilising artificial intelligence (AI)-driven themes, LED outdoor screens, virtual assistants and mobile apps, according to news agency IANS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is offering services and product availability of its consumer products to enhance the pilgrim journey.

“This will include providing essential refreshments to ensure pilgrims remain hydrated and energised during their spiritual quest. Signage and directional boards are also being installed to assist pilgrims with clear, easy-to-read signages and branding to navigate the vast expanse of the event smoothly," RCPL Chief Operating Officer Ketan Mody was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

FMCG Brand Promotion ITC’s FMCG brands including Bingo and Mangaldeep, for example, are leveraging the Mahakumbh 2025 opportunity to connect with the masses through experiential initiatives at the mega event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The auspicious Mahakumbh Mela this year is set to be a unique spiritual, economic and cultural confluence, offering unparalleled opportunities for brands to engage with consumers through unique interventions. For example, through its consumer connect initiative, Bingo! will bring the local culture of Uttar Pradesh to life at the brand’s activity booth with initiatives such as creating reels on famous local songs using traditional props and offering fusion dishes that blend the State’s signature flavours with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe," an ITC spokesperson said in a statement.

Similarly, ITC’s agarbatti brand Mangaldeep presents devotees with initiatives that resonate with the essence of devotion and spirituality central to the Mahakumbh.

“This once-a-12-year festival represents a prime moment for ITC’s brands to connect with millions, blending tradition, culture, and meaningful consumer interactions into this iconic gathering of devotees," the spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most companies are leaving no stone unturned to grab eyeballs for their products. Some have installed hoardings and banners publicising their brands while others have set up product booths ensuring adequate supply of products during the fair.

Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign FMCG brand Reckitt, through its flagship hygiene brand Dettol, is supporting nearly 15,000 sanitation workers by providing training programmes and making soaps accessible to them at Kumbh. The company is also deploying health and hygiene volunteers across all 25 sectors of the Kumbh, offering on-ground support and guidance to the pilgrims under the campaign ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’.

“At Reckitt, we believe that the health and well-being of communities are the foundation of true progress. The Mahakumbh 2025 provides a unique opportunity to embed hygiene practices into one of India’s most culturally significant events, Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt – South Asia, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last Mahakumbh held in 2013 generated a revenue of around ₹12,000. The Kumbh Mela 2019 generated ₹1.2 lakh crore, according to a study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Economic activities associated with the Kumbh generated employment for over 6 lakh workers in 2019 across various sectors.

Coca-Cola said that the company is playing a part in refreshing millions during one of the country’s most iconic cultural celebrations – the Mahakumbh 2025. The company has initiated sustainability campaigns like ‘Maidaan Saaf’ at the event venue.

Maidaan Saaf by Coca Cola "At Coca-Cola India, we believe in the power of innovation to drive meaningful change. These initiatives showcase how recycling can help transform discarded items into valuable resources. Through Maidaan Saaf, we aim to unite millions of visitors in collective action to help reduce waste, reinforcing our commitment to supporting waste management systems that help ensure product packaging has a second life," Devyani Rana, Vice President, Coca-Cola India, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another food and beverages major, PepsiCo, has introduced its brands Mountain Dew and Sting at the fair. The company has installed a 30-foot-tall illuminated Mountain Dew bottle electrifying the area for navigation and ensuring better visibility and over 500 charging points under its carbonated energy drink brand Sting.

"Sting is also electrifying the Mahakumbh and keeping the levels high by introducing towers with over 500 charging points to recharge devices on the go - providing much-needed connectivity for pilgrims throughout the event. Furthermore, the brand's association with electric vehicles ensures clean and convenient travel for visitors," a PepsiCo spokesperson told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}