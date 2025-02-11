Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: Crores of devotees are set to arrive in Prayagraj to take holy dip on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday, January 13.
Authorities have made several arrangements to manage crowd. Police have declared the entire Mahakumbh 2025 area as ‘no vehicle zone’ for Wednesday. Hence, entry of all the vehicles will be banned near the religious gathering in Prayagraj.
The day will also mark the conclusion of an integral tradition of Mahakumbh, Kalpvas. As pe rthe tradition, devotees practice living near a sacred river for a set period of time, adhering to self-discipline, introspection and spiritual purification. Performing Kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh is considered auspicious.
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: Nine persons returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj were killed and five injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Maihar districts on Tuesday morning, officials said, PTI reported.
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the prominent political leaders who took a holy dip at Sangam.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, cricketer Suresh Raina and Wrestler Khali were among the prominent personalities who took part in the Maha Kumbh
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: With just 15 days to go for the Maha Kumbh to end, over 45 crore people have taken a dip at Sangam since the grand event began on January 13, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday.
The Maha Kumbh will end on February 26 with the last major 'snan' on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
