Mahakumbh 2025 A statue of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, installed at a camp in the Maha Kumbh Mela area sparked a row, with seers objecting to it.

The two-three feet tall statue was inaugurated on January 11 at the camp in Sector 16 set up by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan, Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey said.

The statue drew criticism from the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, with its president, Mahant Ravindra Puri, saying that late Mulayam Singh Yadav had always been "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan".

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former defence minister, was elected as an MLA 10 times and an MP seven times, mostly representing Mainpuri and Azamgarh. He passed away in October 2022.

SP leader Mata Prasad said that the statue of 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was inaugurated by him on Saturday. "He was our leader, and the camp was organised to spread his thoughts and ideas."

"Pilgrims and other people are welcome to go to the camp, have food, and stay there. A small statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav has been installed in a symbolic manner," Pandey told reporters.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that the installation of Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue was intended to remind seers of the incidents where he “killed” members of their community.

“We have no objection to Mulayam Singh's statue. He has been our chief minister. But what message do they (SP people) want to give by installing the statue at this time. Everyone knows what his contribution has been in the Ram temple movement. He has always been anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan and in favour of Muslims,” Puri said.

Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand backed Puri's remarks, saying that the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad's condemnation of the statue installation was justified.

Mahakumbh Begins The 45-day Mahakumbh Mela 2025 commenced early Monday on the occasion of Paush Purnima. An estimated 1.5 crore (15 million) devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, under stringent security measures in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The event begins with the 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima, marking a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years. Devotees have gathered in massive numbers at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the three rivers, to participate in this auspicious ritual.