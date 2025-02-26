Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi, Ambanis, Akshay Kumar and other politicians & celebrities who took the holy dip – See pics

Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', hordes of pilgrims from Gujarat to Karnataka on Wednesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri as the 45-day Maha Kumbh draws to a close.
Maha Kumbh began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three 'Amrit Snans'. The six-week-long Maha Kumbh Mela occurred after 144 years due to a rare celestial alignment.
The mega religious gathering has drawn a record of over 65 crore pilgrims so far.
As the Maha Kumbh 2025 comes to an end, here is a look at notable figures who took the holy dip.
According to government data, by 2 am on Wednesday, February 26, over 11.66 lakh devotees immersed themselves in the Sangam. This number surged to 25.64 lakh within the next two hours and nearly doubled by 6 am, with 41.11 lakh devotees taking a dip.
Being the last auspicious 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh, a large number of devotees began to gather on the banks of the Sangam from close to midnight. While some camped and waited patiently to take the dip at ‘Brahma Muhurt,’ scores of devotees performed the bathing rituals much before the appointed time.
Billed as the world's largest spiritual gathering on earth, the mega religious festival on its last day has attracted pilgrims from all four corners of the country.