Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi, Ambanis, Akshay Kumar and other politicians & celebrities who took the holy dip – See pics

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 draws to a close, millions flock to Triveni Sangam for the holy dip on Mahashivratri. Notable figures, including PM Modi and celebrities, had joined the record-breaking spiritual gathering. Explore the highlights of this grand event.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Feb 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Devotees gather to take a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025(PTI)

Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', hordes of pilgrims from Gujarat to Karnataka on Wednesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri as the 45-day Maha Kumbh draws to a close. 

Maha Kumbh began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three 'Amrit Snans'. The six-week-long Maha Kumbh Mela occurred after 144 years due to a rare celestial alignment.

The mega religious gathering has drawn a record of over 65 crore pilgrims so far.

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 comes to an end, here is a look at notable figures who took the holy dip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj
President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Triveni Sangam
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath take a holy dip at Sangam
Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar takes a dip at Triveni Sangam
Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu takes a holy dip at the Sangam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others takes a holy dip at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offer prayers while taking a holy dip at Sangam during the Mahakumbh Mela
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with wife Seema Yadav performs rituals while taking a holy dip during Mahakumbh, at Sangam
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis and daughter Divija offers prayers at Triveni Sangam
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami prays after taking holy dip at the Sangam
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav takes a holy dip at Sangam
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with family performs a ritual while taking a holy dip during the Mahakumbh Mela, at the Sangam
Swami Kailashanand Saraswati helps Anant Ambani, center, and Radhika Merchant to take ritualistic holy dip at Sangam
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Executive Director Isha Ambani with her husband Anand Piramal takes a dip at Triveni Sangam
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani along with his wife Priti Adani, son Karan Adani and daughter-in-law Paridhi Adani offer prayers at Triveni Sangam
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal being welcomed by UP Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi at Sangam
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif takes a ritualistic dip at Sangam
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar takes a holy dip at Sangam
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani takes the holy dip at Sangam
Former cricketer Suresh Raina takes a holy dip at Sangam
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa at the Maha Kumbh Mela
Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, at Niranjani Akhara at Maha Kumbh, in Prayagraj
According to government data, by 2 am on Wednesday, February 26, over 11.66 lakh devotees immersed themselves in the Sangam. This number surged to 25.64 lakh within the next two hours and nearly doubled by 6 am, with 41.11 lakh devotees taking a dip.

Being the last auspicious 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh, a large number of devotees began to gather on the banks of the Sangam from close to midnight. While some camped and waited patiently to take the dip at ‘Brahma Muhurt,’ scores of devotees performed the bathing rituals much before the appointed time.

Billed as the world's largest spiritual gathering on earth, the mega religious festival on its last day has attracted pilgrims from all four corners of the country.

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 09:13 AM IST
