Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi to take holy dip at Prayagraj on Delhi Election day: Know security measures, significance

Mahakumbh 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj today, February 5, and is set to take a holy dip at the Sangam at 11 am. Authorities have issued a high alert in the city, with special security measures in place, particularly in the Arail area.

Security measures for PM Modi's visit The Prime Minister's visit is expected to last about two hours. Citing local reports, News18 reported that the areas where the PM will visit have been taken over by the National Security Guard (NSG). In addition to this, magistrates, police, PAC, and RAF personnel have also been deployed. Extra security is in place at the Ganga ghats, and thorough checks are being conducted on those heading to Kumbh Nagari, the report said.

Why has Prime Minister chosen February 5 to take the holy dip? Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to take a holy dip on February 5 holds both political and spiritual significance.

Politically, the date coincides with the Delhi elections 2025 for 70 Assembly constituencies, which is especially significant for the BJP, as they have not been in power in Delhi for more than 25 years.

Speaking of the day's spiritual significance, February 5 marks Magh Ashtami, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar known for devotion and acts of charity. It falls on the eighth day of the Magh month and aligns with Gupt Navratri.

In addition, February 5 also aligns with Bhishma Ashtami, a day rooted in the Mahabharata. On this day, Bhishma Pitamah, lying on his bed of arrows, waited for the Sun's transition into Uttarayan (northward movement) and Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) before departing from his mortal life.

Delhi elections 2025 A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Polling for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections seats began this morning as voters cast their ballots amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm.

The contest is a three-way race, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress all vying for victory. Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, and Patparganj.