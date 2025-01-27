Mahakumbh 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Prayagraj to take part in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 today.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj at 11:25 AM on Monday, January 27 following which he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam, as per a release from the Mahakumbh Media Centre.

Also Read | Laurene Powell Jobs’s flight at Prayagraj airport was historic for THIS reason

Shah will then visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat. Later, the home minister will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

Shah’s schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

I am eager to take a dip in the confluence: Shah The Home Minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening, the release stated.

“'Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture. Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life based on harmony. Today, I am eager to take a dip in the confluence and seek the blessings of the saints in this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj,” Shah said in a post on X.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav takes dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh; slams UP govt

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatana Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.