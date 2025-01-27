To support the massive turnout at the Mahakumbh, the Centre is planning to offer essential pulses like chana and moong dal under its Bharat Dal scheme at heavily subsidised prices, two people aware of the matter told Mint .

This initiative, aimed at supporting the world’s largest religious gathering, is a top priority for the consumer affairs ministry. It has allocated 30 tonnes of chana dal, 10 tonnes of whole chana, and 5 tonnes each of masur dal and moong dal to cater to the needs of the devotees, according to one of the officials mentioned.

The Mahakumbh, a religious event of immense significance occurring after a gap of 144 years, has already attracted over 100 million devotees and visitors. This grand congregation, known for its deep spiritual and cultural importance, is expected to draw a staggering 450 million people from across the globe.

The Bharat brand offers substantial discounts on staples like chana dal, whole chana, moong dal, whole moong, and masur dal at the Mahakumbh, with sales continuing until February 28.

As part of the Bharat Dal scheme, pulses are being sold by NCCF at subsidized rates to ensure affordability. Chana dal is priced at ₹70 per kg, moong dal at ₹107 per kg, masur dal at ₹89 per kg, whole chana at ₹58 per kg, and whole moong at ₹93 per kg.

“The effort to sell subsidised pulses is aimed at making the essential commodity available to devotees and visitors who come for the holy dip and stay there for some days. They cook meals for themselves and others, so we hope it will provide some price relief and ensure the availability of pulses," said the second person.

India's inflation battle

Pulses like moong, masur, and chickpeas are pivotal in shaping India’s food inflation trends. While price pressures eased in October, demand for these protein-rich staples continues to surpass production. India’s pulse output increased to 24.5 million tonnes in FY24 from 16.3 million tonnes in FY16, yet it falls short of the growing demand of approximately 27 million tonnes.

Retail inflation eased a bit to a four-month low of 5.22% in December 2024 from 5.5% in November 2024, with food inflation cooling marginally from 9.04% in November to 8.4% last month, statistics ministry data showed.

The Bharat Dal scheme was introduced last year to offer pulses at cheaper prices when inflation in the category had soared to double digits. The first phase was rolled out in July last year due to lower gram (chana) production and ended in June 2024. The second phase began in October this year.

The production of gram (chana), a major contributor to India’s pulses basket, declined to 11 million tonnes in FY24 from 12.2 million tonnes in FY23 and 13.5 million tonnes in FY22, according to data from the ministry of agriculture.

Queries emailed to the consumer affairs ministry remained unanswered at publishing time.