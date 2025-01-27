News
Mahakumbh 2025: India takes its battle on inflation to the world’s largest religious gathering
Summary
- Under the Bharat Dal scheme, the government will offer discounted chana dal and other pulses to devotees at the Mahakumbh Mela until 28 February.
- Amid India's persistent food inflation concerns, the initiative aims to ensure affordable access to these key staples for the massive global gathering.
To support the massive turnout at the Mahakumbh, the Centre is planning to offer essential pulses like chana and moong dal under its Bharat Dal scheme at heavily subsidised prices, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
