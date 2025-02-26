As the 45-day Mahakumbh concludes today, February 26, on Mahashivratri, a large number of people are heading to Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Sangam.

According to government data, by 2 am today, over 11.66 lakh devotees immersed themselves in the Sangam. This number surged to 25.64 lakh within the next two hours and nearly doubled by 6 am, with 41.11 lakh devotees taking a dip.