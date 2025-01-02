The Bharat Gaurav train will connect Pune and Prayagraj, catering. It will run during Mahakumbh mela 2025 with stops at key spiritual locations like Varanasi and Ayodhya. Know all about, ticket prices, train coaches and other details here.

Maharashtra's Pune will now be connected to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as announced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone. The Bharat Gaurav train comprises of 14 coaches which can cater to around 750 passengers during one trip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date The launch of 'Bharat Gaurav train' service will make this travel possible during the upcoming Mahakumbh mela 2025, which will run from January 15 till February 23.

Pilgrims travelling to world's largest religious gatherings can be assured that the train service not only includes travel, but also meals and accommodation, as a part of package called ‘Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stations The Bharat Gaurav train comprises of 14 coaches which can cater to around 750 passengers during one trip. The train will make stops at key spiritual hubs like UP's Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. Passengers across multiple regions can board the train from strategic locations like Maharashtra's Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, and Bhusaval.

Ticket prices Economy Class (Sleeper): ₹ 22,940

22,940 Standard Class (3AC): ₹ 32,440

32,440 Comfort Class (2AC): ₹ 40,130 All to know about Mahakumbh mela 2025 Devotees from all over the world throng to Mahakumbh mela to experience the holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. Mahakumbh 2025 will kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Kumbh mela takes place every three years, Ardh Kumbh is organised once every six years and Mahakumbh happens once every 12 years.

The official district prayagraj website states, “Kumbh Mela, in Hinduism, is a religious pilgrimage that is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. The geographical location of Kumbh Mela spans over four locations in India and the Mela site keeps rotating between one of the four pilgrimages on four sacred rivers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}