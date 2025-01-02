Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Mahakumbh mela 2025: Pune to Prayagraj made easy with Bharat Gaurav train; From ticket prices to stations - All to know

Mahakumbh mela 2025: Pune to Prayagraj made easy with Bharat Gaurav train; From ticket prices to stations - All to know

Written By Fareha Naaz

The Bharat Gaurav train will connect Pune and Prayagraj, catering. It will run during Mahakumbh mela 2025 with stops at key spiritual locations like Varanasi and Ayodhya. Know all about, ticket prices, train coaches and other details here.

Mahakumbh mela 2025: Maharashtra's Pune will be linked to Prayagraj by the Bharat Gaurav train

Maharashtra's Pune will now be connected to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as announced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone. The Bharat Gaurav train comprises of 14 coaches which can cater to around 750 passengers during one trip.

Date

The launch of 'Bharat Gaurav train' service will make this travel possible during the upcoming Mahakumbh mela 2025, which will run from January 15 till February 23.

Pilgrims travelling to world's largest religious gatherings can be assured that the train service not only includes travel, but also meals and accommodation, as a part of package called ‘Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj."

Stations

The Bharat Gaurav train comprises of 14 coaches which can cater to around 750 passengers during one trip. The train will make stops at key spiritual hubs like UP's Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. Passengers across multiple regions can board the train from strategic locations like Maharashtra's Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, and Bhusaval.

Ticket prices

  • Economy Class (Sleeper): 22,940
  • Standard Class (3AC): 32,440
  • Comfort Class (2AC): 40,130

All to know about Mahakumbh mela 2025

Devotees from all over the world throng to Mahakumbh mela to experience the holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. Mahakumbh 2025 will kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Kumbh mela takes place every three years, Ardh Kumbh is organised once every six years and Mahakumbh happens once every 12 years.

The official district prayagraj website states, “Kumbh Mela, in Hinduism, is a religious pilgrimage that is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. The geographical location of Kumbh Mela spans over four locations in India and the Mela site keeps rotating between one of the four pilgrimages on four sacred rivers."

Several ceremonies take place during the Kumbh Mela, including the traditional procession of Akharas called ‘Peshwai’ on elephant backs, horses and chariots and the shining swords and rituals of Naga Sadhus during ‘Shahi Snaan’, among many other cultural activities.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.