Mahakumbh Last Shahi Snan 2025 LIVE: The last 'Shahi Snan' of Mahakumbh 2025 will be held on the occasion of 'Maha Shivratri' which will be observed on Wednesday, February 26. A massive influx of devotees is expected during the Maha Shivratri festival. It is estimated that around 1-2 crore devotees will take the holy dip on this day.
Maha Kumbh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna assured that the police have made all necessary arrangements for the Maha Shivratri festival on February 26, 2025.
"Complete arrangements have been made for the upcoming Shivratri festival... Efforts will be made to ensure that there is no traffic jam anywhere in the Mahakumbh area. All arrangements should run smoothly...No matter how big the crowd is, we are fully prepared," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
Expecting a heavy influx of devotees from Kumbh Mela on Maha Shivratri on February 26, the organisers of 'Shiv Baraat' in Varanasi have decided to shift the annual procession to a day after, breaking away from a four-decade-long tradition. The procession traditionally begins at the Mahamrityunjay Temple in Daranagar and passes through Maidagin, Bulanala, Chowk, and Godowlia before concluding at Chittaranjan Park.
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: On the festival of Maha Shivratri, on 26 February, JioHotstar is set to live stream 'Mahashivratri: The Divine Night'. The OTT platform will live stream 20 aartis from Jyotirlingas, Isha Foundation and The Art of Living events, an official statement read. Tap to read more
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: Check most favorable timings for holy dip
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: The Maha Kumbh Mela will conclude on Maha Shivratri festival, which falls on February 26, 2025. The auspicious period for the occasion starts at 11:08 AM on February 26 and ends at 8:54 AM on February 27, Money Control reported.
The final Shahi Snan will take place on February 26, and the most favorable timings for the holy dip are:
Brahma Muhurta: 5:09 AM to 6:59 AM
Twilight Time: 6:16 PM to 6:42 PM
Nishita Muhurta: 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM (midnight)
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: Police increased alertness ahead of 'shahi snan' on Maha Shivratri
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh told news agency ANI, "We have increased alertness ahead of the Mahakumbh 'snan' on Maha Shivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here," DSP Singh emphasised.
"We are making regular announcements for trains so that they stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity. All arrangements are in place," he added.
Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip. The final major bath will take place on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26.