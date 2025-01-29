Following the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh, the Akharas have called off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya today i.e. January 29.
As per tradition of the Kumbh Mela, Akharas from the three sects – Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen – take the sacred dip in a designated order, accompanied by a grand and impressive procession leading to the Sangam Ghat.
While speaking to news agency ANI, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri said, “We are saddened by the incident that took place. There were thousands of devotees with us... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today... ”
He appealed "the people to come on Vasant Panchmi for a Snan, instead of today... Also, the incident happened because devotees wanted to reach Sangam Ghat, instead, they should take a dip wherever they see the Holy Ganga... It is not the fault of the administration, it is not easy to handle crores of people... We should cooperate with the authorities..."
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.