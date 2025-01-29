Mahakumbh stampede: Akharas cancel ‘amrit snan’ on Mauni Amavasya, say ‘not easy to handle crores of people…’

Following the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh, the Akharas have called off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya today i.e. January 29.

As per tradition of the Kumbh Mela, Akharas from the three sects – Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen – take the sacred dip in a designated order, accompanied by a grand and impressive procession leading to the Sangam Ghat.

While speaking to news agency ANI, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri said, “We are saddened by the incident that took place. There were thousands of devotees with us... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today... ”

