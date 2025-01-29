Mahakumbh stampede: A stampede situation erupted at the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh today, January 29, ahead of the Mauni Amavasya snan. According to news agency AFP, at least 15 people are feared dead in the stampede. Eyewitnesses have provided haunting accounts of the panic and confusion that followed.

Mahakumbh Stampede Live Updates What eyewitnesses said ‘Somehow stood up and saved my parents’ An eyewitness, Vivek Mishra, social media content creator from Prayagraj, described the chaos at the Sangham. He said that the incident occurred around 2:30 AM when a large number of pilgrims gathered for holy bath.

Mishra explained that the crowd was confused and unsure of where to go after bathing, which led to chaos. “The incident happened around 2.30 am when large number of devotees reached at the Sangam banks. The problem was mainly due to the fact crowd had no idea where to go after bathing. These people were carrying heavy luggage on their head. There were large number of iron dustbins that could not be seen by pilgrims. A few people lost their balance and fell, and their luggage was scattered everywhere. Their luggage could be seen all over the area."

Mishra added that he himself fell as one of his foot got stuck in a dustbin, adding that he somehow managed to save his parents and another woman. "I also fell as my feet got stuck in one of the dustbins. Lost my shoes. I was left barefoot. I sustained injury on my feet. I somehow stood up and saved my parents and another woman who were all lying on the ground. It was then youngsters in the crowd started pushing others. It was this situation that led to stampede. I cannot describe what I saw at the ground zero," Mishra explained.

‘Exit route was completely blocked…’ Another eyewitness, Ram Singh who is a resident of Fatehpur said that the exit route was completely blocked, so the situation worsened. "Four of our group had already gone ahead, and we had told them to stay at Nandni Dwar. The four of us got stuck behind. A lot of people were falling in front of us. The stampede happened because the road was jammed.”

Describing the chaos, Baljeet Singh, an eyewitness from Balia said, “Suddenly, there was such a huge crowd that everyone got crushed. There were 14 of us, and we couldn’t even tell where anyone had gone. We were going for the bath, and people were coming back from there. We didn’t even realise how the crowd got so large, and then people started falling."

"There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman told PTI Videos.