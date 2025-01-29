A 'stampede-like' situation broke out at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours today, January 29, ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan. According to news agency AFP, at least 15 people died following the chaos.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh and is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims.

Mahakumbh Stampede Live Updates Mahakumbh Stampede: How it happened Speaking on the reports of the stampede at the Mahakumbh, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana told reporters, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation..."

A seer while speaking to reporter claimed, "Some 'Devta' of the Panchayati Mahanirvani went ahead. The situation did not seem to be suitable because of the large crowd. So the Akhara has stopped the 'Snan' for the Mahamandaleshwars..."

Mahakumbh stampede: Eyewitness say, ‘Somehow stood up, saved my parents…’ An eyewitness and social media content creator from Prayagraj, Vivek Mishra recalled the terrifying moments during the chaos.

He said, “The incident happened around 2.30 am when large number of devotees reached at the Sangam banks. The problem was mainly due to the fact crowd had no idea where to go after bathing. These people were carrying heavy luggage on their head. There were large number of iron dustbins that could not be seen by pilgrims. A few people fell as they lost balance. Their luggage could be seen all over the area.”

He added, "I also fell as my feet got stuck in one of the dustbins. Lost my shoes. I was left barefoot. I sustained injury on my feet. I somehow stood up and saved my parents and another woman who were all lying on the ground. It was then youngsters in the crowd started pushing others. It was this situation that led to stampede. I cannot describe what I saw at the ground zero."

Akharas call off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan. “We are saddened by the incident that took place. There were thousands of devotees with us... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today... I appeal to the people to come on Vasant Panchmi for a Snan, instead of today... Also, the incident happened because devotees wanted to reach Sangam Ghat, instead, they should take a dip wherever they see the Holy Ganga... It is not the fault of the administration, it is not easy to handle crores of people... We should cooperate with the authorities…”