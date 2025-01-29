‘Extremely sad’: PM Modi confirms deaths in Mahakumbh stampede incident

Mahakumbh stampede: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first to confirmed about deaths being reported in the Mahakumbh stampede incident on Wednesday. He, however, didn't mention the total number of casualties.

At least 15 people reportedly died in the “stampede-like situation” at Mahakumbh mela, but, so far, there has been no confirmation on the number of the deaths in the incident.

PM Modi said in a post on X on Wednesday the stampede incident at Mahakumbh Mela early Wednesday was “extremely sad.”

He extended "deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones" in the incident. The Prime Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of all those injured.

PM Modi said, “The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government.”

Mahakumbh stampede incident Lakhs of seers and devotees gathered at Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, early Wednesday to take holy dip ('Amrit Snan') in Sangam river on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh and is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

However, the situation took a tragic turn when "suddenly there was pushing in the crowd and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka told PTI Videos. "There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman

Around 2 am on Wednesday, the blaring sirens of ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the Sangam pierced through the continuous chants of mantras and shlokas echoing from loudspeakers across the Kumbh Mela area.

