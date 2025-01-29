Explore
Business News/ News / Mahakumbh Stampede Live Updates: Several feared dead ahead of holy dip on Mauni Amavasya
LIVE UPDATES

Mahakumbh Stampede Live Updates: Several feared dead ahead of holy dip on Mauni Amavasya

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Livemint

Mahakumbh Stampede Live Updates: Several feared dead during stampede at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, UP

Mahakumbh 2025: The official number of causalities could not be confirmed even as the administration found it difficult to manage the crowd that thronged the ghats and the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, the day of 'second Shahi snan' at the Mahakumbh Mela. (Deepak Gupta/HT)Premium
Mahakumbh 2025: The official number of causalities could not be confirmed even as the administration found it difficult to manage the crowd that thronged the ghats and the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, the day of 'second Shahi snan' at the Mahakumbh Mela. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Mahakumbh Stampede Live Updates: A number of devotees are are feared dead and many others injured after a stampede broke out at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as thousands turned up for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the on going Mahakumbh in the wee hours of January 29.

The official number of causalities could not be ascertained even as administration scrambled to control crowd that thronged the ghats and the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, the day of 'second Shahi snan' at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Administration said that ambulances have been rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment. Several people injured in the stampede were brought dead to the hospital, unconfirmed the reports said. 

“On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation," Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana told news agency ANI.

The mega event at the Mahakumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam, billed as the largest human gathering on earth, began on January 13 inUttar Pradesh’s PrayagrajThe Mahakumbh concludes on February 26.

29 Jan 2025, 06:26:45 AM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: PM Modi speaks to UP CM

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: PM Modi spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath about the situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures.

29 Jan 2025, 06:26:17 AM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: ‘Some injured people are in ICU,’ says on-duty officer 

Mahakumbh Stampede Live:  Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana said, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation..."

29 Jan 2025, 06:22:34 AM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Rescue operations are underway at Sangam

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Rescue operations are underway for the people who were injured in Mahakumbh after a stampede in Maha Kumbh as several people are reported injured.

29 Jan 2025, 06:18:44 AM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Akhara has stopped the 'Snan' for the Mahamandaleshwars

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam when large number of devotees arrived to take part in Mauni Snan.  In the wake of unfavourable situation, Akhara has stopped the 'Snan' for the Mahamandaleshwars..

29 Jan 2025, 06:15:36 AM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Yet to find the exact count of injured victims, says officer on duty

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured".

29 Jan 2025, 06:14:52 AM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Multiple casualties were feared after stampede-like situation at Sangam

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Multiple casualties are feared after stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday, reported PTI.

29 Jan 2025, 06:12:27 AM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Stampede-like situation began after some barriers in the area broke, says officials

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: The stampede-like situation happened after some barriers in the area broke leading to injuries, reported ANI citing officials.

29 Jan 2025, 06:03:05 AM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Several feared dead in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Stampede Live:  Several devotees are feared dead and many others injured after a stampede broke out at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning. Thousands had turned up for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the on going Mahakumbh in the wee hours of January 29 when the stampede broke out.

