Mahakumbh Stampede Live Updates: A number of devotees are are feared dead and many others injured after a stampede broke out at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as thousands turned up for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the on going Mahakumbh in the wee hours of January 29.
The official number of causalities could not be ascertained even as administration scrambled to control crowd that thronged the ghats and the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, the day of 'second Shahi snan' at the Mahakumbh Mela.
Administration said that ambulances have been rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment. Several people injured in the stampede were brought dead to the hospital, unconfirmed the reports said.
“On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation," Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana told news agency ANI.
The mega event at the Mahakumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam, billed as the largest human gathering on earth, began on January 13 inUttar Pradesh’s PrayagrajThe Mahakumbh concludes on February 26.
Mahakumbh Stampede Live: PM Modi spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath about the situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures.
Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana said, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation..."
Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Rescue operations are underway for the people who were injured in Mahakumbh after a stampede in Maha Kumbh as several people are reported injured.
Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam when large number of devotees arrived to take part in Mauni Snan. In the wake of unfavourable situation, Akhara has stopped the 'Snan' for the Mahamandaleshwars..
Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured".
Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Multiple casualties are feared after stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday, reported PTI.
Mahakumbh Stampede Live: The stampede-like situation happened after some barriers in the area broke leading to injuries, reported ANI citing officials.
Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Several devotees are feared dead and many others injured after a stampede broke out at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning. Thousands had turned up for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the on going Mahakumbh in the wee hours of January 29 when the stampede broke out.