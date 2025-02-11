Mahakumbh Traffic Advisory for Prayagraj: No vehicle zone announced for Maghi Purnima Snan on February 12

  • Mahakumbh Traffic Advisory for Prayagraj: The Prayagraj administration has announced a no-vehicle zone for the Maha Kumbh bathing event on February 12. 

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
11 Feb 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Mahakumbh Traffic Advisory for Prayagraj Hindu devotees move through a crowded bridge near Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers with the mythical, invisible Saraswati river, during the Maha Kumbh Mela or the Great Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India, February 10, 2025. (REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla)(REUTERS)

Mahakumbh Traffic Advisory for Prayagraj: Ahead of a major bathing event at Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on February 12, the Prayagraj administration has issued a traffic advisory and declared a no-vehicle zone in the holy area for devotees. The bathing on Maghi Purnima is the fifth ‘shahi snan’ of Mahakumbh.

As per the guidelines, the administration has announced that the entire fair area will be a no vehicle zone from 4:00 am on February 11. However, essential and emergency services are exempted from the restriction.

Upcoming traffic plan in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh in view of Maghi Purnima bath on 12 February 2025:

To ensure smooth bathing of devotees in the fair area, the entire fair area will be a No Vehicle zone from 4:00 am on 11/2/2025, except for essential and emergency services.

Vehicles of devotees coming from outside for Maha Kumbh bath in Prayagraj city will be parked in the parking lot of the respective route after 4:00 am on 11 February. Vehicles of essential and emergency services will be exempted from the above arrangement.

In view of the smooth movement and bathing of devotees in Prayagraj city and fair area, No Vehicle Zone will be applicable in Prayagraj city after 5 pm on 11 February. Vehicles of essential and emergency services will be exempted from the said arrangement.

The above traffic arrangement will remain in force on 12th February till the smooth evacuation of devotees from the fair area.

The above restrictions on entry and exit of vehicles in Prayagraj city and fair area will also be applicable to the vehicles of Kalpvasis.

Traffic jam at Mahakumbh

As Prayagraj is witnessing crore of devotees arriving daily to take a holy dip, many have been stuck in traffic jams for more than 11 hours. According to a Hindustan Times report, the massive traffic congestion on routes leading to Prayagraj stretches up to 300 kilometres. Several devotees shared their experiences on social media, and many vented their frustration with mismanagement.

Magha Purnima on February 12 Tithi and moonrise timing here

Purnima Tithi Begins - 08:25 AM on Feb 11, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:52 AM on Feb 12, 2025

Moonrise on Purnima - 05:56 PM on Feb 12

Significance of Magha Purnima

According to Drik Panchang, Magha Purnima is the last and most important day of Magha Mahina. On this day, people perform rituals like holy bath, offer alms, donate to cow and perform Homa at Prayag.

 

11 Feb 2025, 11:55 AM IST
