Mahakumbh: Woman dips phone in Triveni Sangam for husband on video call, internet reacts

At Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a woman dipped her phone in the Sangam while on a video call with her husband, who couldn’t attend. The video went viral, sparking hilarious reactions online. Some praised her faith, while others trolled the act as blind devotion. Memes and jokes have flooded social media.

Updated25 Feb 2025, 04:44 PM IST
A woman submerges her phone in Sangam for husband’s ‘virtual bath’ at Mahakumbh 2025, leaving the internet in splits.(Instagram)

A bizarre yet fascinating video from the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has taken social media by storm. The clip features a woman standing in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam, holding her phone in a video call with her husband, who couldn’t attend the pilgrimage. In an unusual gesture of devotion, she submerges the phone into the sacred river, allowing her husband to take a ‘virtual holy dip.’

The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions online. While some users admired her faith, most found the act amusing and flooded the comments section with jokes and memes.

One user quipped, "आज मैने कुंभ में ऑनलाइन स्नान करके पाप धोए 😂😂" (Translation: "Today, I washed away my sins by taking an online dip at the Kumbh 😂😂"). Another commented sarcastically, "ऐसे लोगों को ही पक्का सनातनी कहते हैं और अंधभक्त और बुद्धि से कमजोर और अनपढ़ गवार 😂😂😂😂😂" (Translation: "These are the people who are called true devotees, blind followers, and ignorant fools 😂😂😂😂😂"). A third user jokingly remarked, "सोचो अगर मोबाइल डूब जाती तो पति के मोक्ष की प्राप्ति हो जाती 😂😂😂" (Translation: "Imagine if the phone had drowned, the husband would have attained salvation 😂😂😂").

The incident has triggered a debate between faith and logic. Some see it as a touching moment of religious devotion, where the woman ensured her husband’s participation despite physical absence. Others argue that such blind faith borders on absurdity.

The Mahakumbh, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, attracts millions of devotees who believe that taking a dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati washes away sins. However, this video has added a humorous twist to the age-old tradition, proving once again that social media leaves no moment unnoticed.

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 04:44 PM IST
