Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Mahaparinirvan Diwas pays tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. This year marks the 68th anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar's death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What will remain closed? 1. The Maharashtra government has declared a local holiday for state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban areas.

2. As per Mid Day report, liquor shops will remain closed tomorrow as the Mumbai city collector has declared it a dry day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's open on December 6? 1. All public and private banks in Maharashtra, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will function as usual.

2. BSE and NSE will continue to function as normal tomorrow, i.e., on December 6.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the Central Railway (CR) has created holding areas at key stations in Mumbai as part of crowd management to deal with the heavy rush of people on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 'Mahaparinirvan Divas' this week. The CR's move comes weeks after a stampede occurred at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai when people rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Ambedkar's death anniversary, thousands of people every year from all over Maharashtra come to Mumbai to pay homage to the tall leader, who was cremated at Chaityabhoomi located at Dadar's Shivaji Park.

The Railway is also operating special trains to ferry passengers. On the nights of December 5 and 6, Central Railway will operate 12 additional suburban trains—six on the main line and six on the harbour line. Separate entry and exit points have been planned at Dadar to facilitate proper crowd management.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued advisory for commuters as large number of devotees are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi. It said, “to avoid inconvenience following traffic arrangement will be in place from 6.00 hrs in the morning of 5th December till 24.00 hrs on 7th December." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}