Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Observed every year on December 6, Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahaparinirvan Diwas serves as an opportunity to recognise Ambedkar's relentless efforts toward social justice, equality, and human rights.

The Maharashtra government has declared December 6, 2024, as a local holiday for Mumbai and suburban areas in observance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahaparnirvan Diwas: Roots of the occasion As per the Buddhist text Mahaparinibbana Sutta, the death of Lord Buddha at the age of 80 is considered as the original Mahaparinirvan.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: History The Buddhist term 'Mahaparinirvan' symbolises the ultimate liberation of the soul from the mortal cycle of birth and rebirth. Dr. Ambedkar’s supporters observe this day to honour his lifelong commitment to uplifting marginalised communities and hail him as a champion of social reform.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Significance The day marks BR Ambedkar's transition to eternal peace while honouring his enduring impact on uplifting marginalised communities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahaparinirvan Diwas commemorates BR Ambedkar's relief from the cycle of birth and death, and serves as a moment for reflection, tribute, and a reaffirmation of commitment to his vision of a just and inclusive society.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Preparations in Chaityabhoomi On December 6, a large number of people are expected to gather at Chaityabhoomi to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary. Chaityabhoomi, where Ambedkar was cremated, is located at Shivaji Park, less than 2 km from Dadar station.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have also issued an advisory for commuters as large number of devotees are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi. It announced on X, “to avoid inconvenience following traffic arrangement will be in place from 6.00 hrs in the morning of 5th December till 24.00 hrs on 7th December." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}