Maharaja Box Office collection Day 9: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap movie numbers spike, eyes ₹70 crore mark

Maharaja Box Office collection Day 9: The film has collected 18 crore gross internationally and 48.2 crore gross within India. The combined gross revenue now stands at 66.2 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published09:10 AM IST
Maharaja Box Office collection Day 9: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer ‘Maharaja’ was released in theatres on June 14.
Maharaja Box Office collection Day 9: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer ‘Maharaja’ was released in theatres on June 14.(Screengrab@ trailer)

Maharaja Box Office collection Day 9: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer ‘Maharaja’ hit the screens on June 14 and has so far amassed 41.90 crore net in the domestic market. On its release day, the film raked in 4.7 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Over the next two days, the first-weekend, 'Maharaja' minted 7.75 crore on Saturday and 9.4 crore on Sunday, taking its first weekend collection to total to 17.15 crore net. Over the next four days, the collection plunged, registering new lows of 3 crore net until the trend reversed on Friday.

The first week collection of the Tamil crime drama totals to 38.5 crore net in India. During the same period, its worldwide Box Office collection totaled 63.50 crore. This marks the highest first-week numbers for a Tamil film this year, surpassing the 42 crore by Ayalaan during Pongal.

Maharaja registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 35.48 percent on Saturday, June 22, when the film minted 5.4 crore net. Maximum occupancy of 59.33 percent was recorded in the National Capital Region.

Considering the worldwide business of the Tamil film, it has raked in 18 crore gross in the overseas market and 48.2 crore gross in India. The numbers now total to 66.2 crore gross, as per Sacnilk.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “A record breaker movie no matter where it goes. Maharaja becomes the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the USA for 2024, and crosses the 1 million mark at the Box Office in Malaysia and the Gulf.”

Nithilan Swaminathan's directorial film is produced under the banner of Passion Studios and The Route. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, ‘Maharaja’ stars Abhirami and Mamta Mohandas in significant roles.

