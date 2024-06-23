Maharaja Box Office collection Day 9: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap movie numbers spike, eyes ₹70 crore mark

Maharaja Box Office collection Day 9: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer ‘Maharaja’ hit the screens on June 14 and has so far amassed ₹41.90 crore net in the domestic market. On its release day, the film raked in ₹4.7 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Over the next two days, the first-weekend, 'Maharaja' minted ₹7.75 crore on Saturday and ₹9.4 crore on Sunday, taking its first weekend collection to total to ₹17.15 crore net. Over the next four days, the collection plunged, registering new lows of ₹3 crore net until the trend reversed on Friday.

The first week collection of the Tamil crime drama totals to ₹38.5 crore net in India. During the same period, its worldwide Box Office collection totaled ₹63.50 crore. This marks the highest first-week numbers for a Tamil film this year, surpassing the ₹42 crore by Ayalaan during Pongal.

Maharaja registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 35.48 percent on Saturday, June 22, when the film minted ₹5.4 crore net. Maximum occupancy of 59.33 percent was recorded in the National Capital Region.

Considering the worldwide business of the Tamil film, it has raked in ₹18 crore gross in the overseas market and ₹48.2 crore gross in India. The numbers now total to ₹66.2 crore gross, as per Sacnilk.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “A record breaker movie no matter where it goes. Maharaja becomes the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the USA for 2024, and crosses the 1 million mark at the Box Office in Malaysia and the Gulf.”

