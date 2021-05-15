Maharashtra: 11 rescued, five trapped as building slabs collapse in Thane

Local firemen rushed to the scene and rescued 11 residents, who were taken to a local hospital for first aid

THANE : At least 11 people were rescued and five are feared trapped after slabs of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, an official said.

A slab on the fourth floor came crashing down on other slabs, trapping people in the process, he said.

Local firemen rushed to the scene and rescued 11 residents, who were taken to a local hospital for first aid, the official said.

A team from the Thane Disaster Response Force is at the scene to help firemen remove the debris and rescue five others who are trapped, he added.

