Maharashtra: 7 medical students killed in an accident; PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex gratia

Maharashtra: 7 medical students killed in an accident; PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex gratia

Maharashtra: 7 medical students, including BJP MLA from Tirora constituency Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar Rahangdale, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm on Monday.
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Seven medical students have died after the car in which they were travelling fell off a bridge near Maharashtra's Selsura

Seven medical students, including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale have died after the car in which they were travelling fell off a bridge near Maharashtra's Selsura on Monday night.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon, tweeted PMO India

The   2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura, Maharashtra. Injured to be given 50,000: Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet.

As per the police, the students were on their way to Wardha from Deoli when their vehicle fell. According to Prashant Holkar, Superintendent of Police Wardha the mishap took place around 11.30 pm last night.

The deceased have been identified as students of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first-year MBBS students and Nitesh Singh was a medical intern.

