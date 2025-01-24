An explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, killed one person and left 10 employees missing. Rescue operations are in progress, with district collector Sanjay Kolte stating that the blast occurred at approximately 10:30 am.

Maharashtra Blast News Today: One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police told PTI.

District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.

Rescue and medical teams were deployed for survivors at the scene, a defence spokesperson said. District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "This is the failure of the Modi government."

Search operation underway District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises. Fire brigade, police and local disaster teams were at the scene, a police official said.

He said the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory situated in the Jawahar Nagar area.

The official said there were 14 employees working in the section at the time of the blast, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead.

"After the accident blast in Ordnance Factory Jawahar Nagar Bhandara, firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, rescue operation is currently underway. A roof has collapsed which is being removed with the help of JCB. A total of 12 people are reported to be there, out of which 2 people have been rescued," said Collector Bhandara Sanjay Kolte, as reported by PTI.

There is no information about any casualties as yet, the official said.