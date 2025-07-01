Maharashtra BJP gets new president, Ravindra Chavan elected unanimously

Former minister Ravindra Chavan was on Tuesday, July 1, unanimously elected as Maharashtra president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision to appoint Ravindra Chavan as Maharashtra BJP president was taken at the party’s meeting in Mumbai. Union minister and BJP's central observer Kiren Rijiju made the announcement. The development comes just ahead of the crucial municipal polls.

Announcing his name, Kiren Rijiju said, “I declare the election of Ravindra Chavan as the new state BJP president. He has been elected unanimously. He has already served the party in various organisational roles.”

With his election as the Maharashtra BJP chief, Ravindra Chavan, also a close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, succeeds Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule held the post of Maharashtra BJP chief since August 2022. He became the 12th president of the party's state unit.

Chavan had been serving as the working president of the Maharashtra BJP since January this year.

A four-time MLA from Dombivli assembly constituency in Thane district, he was a Minister of State in the Fadnavis-led government from 2016 to 2019, and later served as the Public Works Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation.

Ravindra Chavan had filed his nomination for the post of BJP state unit chief on Monday, June 30, following the declaration of the election process by Rijiju, who is overseeing the organisational elections in Maharashtra as the party's central observer.

About Ravindra Chavan Ravindra Chavan started his political career in the early 2000 as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker and later on, became the youth wing's vice president in Kalyan district in 2002.

In 2007, Ravindra Chavan was elected as a corporator in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. He later became the chairman of the standing committee.

In 2009, he was nominated as the BJP candidate for the Dombivli assembly seat and won. He was re-elected in 2014 and served as a minister of state overseeing various municipal corporations in the Mumbai metropolitan region, including Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar and Panvel.

His performance earned him a place in the state cabinet, and he was also made the guardian minister of Palghar and Raigad districts. In 2019, Chavan won his third term as MLA.