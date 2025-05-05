Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Results OUT, link to activate at mahahsscboard.in at 1 PM, steps to check here

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results today. Students who appeared in the Maharashtra Board Class 12th exam can check their scorecard at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.
The Class 12th results will be at official link at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 5. The MSBSHSE board conducted the board exams for HSC Class 12 between February 11 and March 11, 2025.
Students must keep their admit card ready to check results at www.mahahsscboard.in using essential credentials mentioned on the hall ticket.
The Maharashtra HSC result link will be activated in a few minutes. Students will be able to check their marks online from1:00 pm onwards.
As many 38 colleges have recorded 0% pass percentage this year.
A total of 10,496 colleges participated in Maharashtra board HSC exam this year, out of which, 1,929 colleges registered 100% pass percentage.
To check Maharashtra 12th result 2025 through SMS service, follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Students need to create a new message and type: MHHSCSEAT NO.
Step 2: Send it to 57766.
Step 3: The Maharashtra HSC result 2025 will be sent on the same number as SMS.
This year, 83.73% private students passed the Maharashtra Board 12th exam. A total of 29,892 private candidates passed the exam while 35,697 appeared for the HSC exam.
Over 13 lakh students passed the Class 12th exam this year. Let's have a look at key statistics:
An overall pass percentage of 91.88% (regular students)was recorded this year.
As many as 15,05,037 students appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12th board exams this year which was held from February 11 to March 18.
The Maharashtra Education board in a statement said, “The next three opportunities — June-July 2025, February-March 2026, and June-July 2026 — will be available under the Class Improvement Scheme for the candidates who appeared in the February-March 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (12th) examination with all subjects."
To check Steps to check Maharashtra Board HSC result 2025 online, follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra board website at mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC result 2025 link
Step 3: Enter roll number and mother's first name in the required fields
Step 4: Click on “View Result”
Step 5: Maha HSC result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
The MSBSHSE will most likely announce the Class 12 results in a press conference. After the official declaration of result during the press briefing, the result links will be activated on the board website, mahahsscboard.in.
Here's the list of websites where students can check their results and marksheets:
