Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Results OUT, link to activate at mahahsscboard.in at 1 PM, steps to check here

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Direct Link at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, The Class 12th results have been declared, result link will activate at 1 pm today. Stay tuned for all Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated5 May 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Class 12th results to be activated at 1 pm at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results today. Students who appeared in the Maharashtra Board Class 12th exam can check their scorecard at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

The Class 12th results will be at official link at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 5. The MSBSHSE board conducted the board exams for HSC Class 12 between February 11 and March 11, 2025.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025.

Track all Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates here

Follow updates here:
05 May 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Keep admit card ready to check results at www.mahahsscboard.in

Students must keep their admit card ready to check results at www.mahahsscboard.in using essential credentials mentioned on the hall ticket.

05 May 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The wait is almost over, result link to activate shortly

The Maharashtra HSC result link will be activated in a few minutes. Students will be able to check their marks online from1:00 pm onwards.

05 May 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: 38 colleges record 0% pass rate

As many 38 colleges have recorded 0% pass percentage this year.

05 May 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Nearly 2 lakh colleges record 100% pass rate

A total of 10,496 colleges participated in Maharashtra board HSC exam this year, out of which, 1,929 colleges registered 100% pass percentage.

05 May 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: No internet? check scores by using SMS service

To check Maharashtra 12th result 2025 through SMS service, follow the steps provided below:

 Step 1: Students need to create a new message and type: MHHSCSEAT NO.

Step 2: Send it to 57766.

Step 3: The Maharashtra HSC result 2025 will be sent on the same number as SMS.

05 May 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: 3 key websites to check scores

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in.

05 May 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: 83.73% private students pass

This year, 83.73% private students passed the Maharashtra Board 12th exam. A total of 29,892 private candidates passed the exam while 35,697 appeared for the HSC exam.

05 May 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Over 13 lakh students pass Class 12th exam

Over 13 lakh students passed the Class 12th exam this year. Let's have a look at key statistics:

  • Students registered (regular): 14,27,085
  • Appeared: 14,17,969
  • Pass: 13,02,873
  • Pass percentage: 91.88 per cent.

05 May 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: 91.88% pass

An overall pass percentage of 91.88% (regular students)was recorded this year.

05 May 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Results OUT, link to activate at mahahsscboard.in at 1 PM

Results OUT, link to activate at mahahsscboard.in at 1 PM

05 May 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Over 15 lakh students wait for scorecard

As many as 15,05,037 students appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12th board exams this year which was held from February 11 to March 18.

05 May 2025, 11:49 AM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: All you need to know about 3 chances to improve scores

The Maharashtra Education board in a statement said, “The next three opportunities — June-July 2025, February-March 2026, and June-July 2026 — will be available under the Class Improvement Scheme for the candidates who appeared in the February-March 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (12th) examination with all subjects."

05 May 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check marks? Follow 5-easy steps listed here

To check Steps to check Maharashtra Board HSC result 2025 online, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra board website at mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC result 2025 link

Step 3: Enter roll number and mother's first name in the required fields

Step 4: Click on “View Result”

Step 5: Maha HSC result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

05 May 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Result 2025 to be OUT in 1 PM press conference

The MSBSHSE will most likely announce the Class 12 results in a press conference. After the official declaration of result during the press briefing, the result links will be activated on the board website, mahahsscboard.in.

05 May 2025, 11:18 AM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check marksheet

Here's the list of websites where students can check their results and marksheets:

1. https://www.mahahsscboard.in/

2. https://mahresult.nic.in/

3. https://main.mahahsscboard.in/mr

4. hscresult.mkcl.org

5. results.digilocker.gov.in

