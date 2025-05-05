Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Results OUT, link to activate at mahahsscboard.in at 1 PM, steps to check here

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results today. Students who appeared in the Maharashtra Board Class 12th exam can check their scorecard at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

The Class 12th results will be at official link at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 5. The MSBSHSE board conducted the board exams for HSC Class 12 between February 11 and March 11, 2025.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025.

Track all Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates here