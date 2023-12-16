A 26-year-old woman was critically injured after her boyfriend who is the son of a prominent bureaucrat, allegedly attempted to run her over with his car near a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police has said as reported by news agency PTI .

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 4.30 am on Monday i.e. on 11 December. Currently, the police has registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Thane's Kasarvadavali police station.

"The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," a police official said as quoted by PTI.

The victim identified as Priya Singh who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital gave details about the the incident on her official Instagram profile. In the post, she said, “Earlier Morning at 4 am I got a call from my Boyfriend and I went to see him. He was at a function with his family and our common friends. Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving strange."

“My boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away. He bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair and his friend out of nowhere pushed me to the ground"

Further adding, she wrote, Ashwajit's told his driver to run the car over her. “His driver speed up the car and hit me from the left corner of the vehicle which got me to the ground and the rear left wheel of the car went over my right leg," she wrote.

"My right leg is broken and I had to undergo surgery, had to put a rod in my right leg. I have bruises all over my body, my arms, my back and my stomach area is deeply scrapped," Priya added.

